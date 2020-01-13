Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €17.00 ($19.77) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.16 ($16.46).

B4B3 stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €13.05 ($15.17). 2,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.21. Metro has a 12-month low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 12-month high of €14.88 ($17.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

