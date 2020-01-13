Metadium (META) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bytex and Hotbit. Metadium has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $62,922.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.02028525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00185782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00121473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bytex, Coinsuper and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

