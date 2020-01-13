Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $706,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Chevron by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

