Max Property Group 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,039.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $485,724.00 and approximately $25,039.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00049602 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000688 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004676 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000653 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

