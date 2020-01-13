MassGrid (MGD) Price Reaches $0.0073

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 41.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 52.2% against the dollar. MassGrid has a market cap of $553,866.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,180.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.57 or 0.01779972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.86 or 0.03264489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00620173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00721907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00067469 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00432782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,576,767 coins and its circulating supply is 76,085,467 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.