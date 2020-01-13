Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Marcus reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marcus by 33.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marcus by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marcus by 426.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marcus by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,955. The firm has a market cap of $947.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Marcus has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

