Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Capital began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

