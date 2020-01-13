Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, 238,965 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 183,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 million and a PE ratio of -91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

