Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH) dropped 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 13,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 22,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

About Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. It holds 66 2/3% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of 3 concessions, including Mapy 1, Mapy 2, and Fernanda covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares of land located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

