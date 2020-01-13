Maker Price Up 9.6% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Maker has a total market cap of $491.12 million and $3.76 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $491.12 or 0.06024732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 498.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00113807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001154 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Kyber Network, Gate.io, GOPAX, DDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network, IDEX, OKEx, OasisDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, BitMart, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

