LUNA (LUNA) Market Cap Hits $56.27 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One LUNA coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, KuCoin, Upbit and Coinone. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a market cap of $56.27 million and $3.54 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01996941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00185369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00121903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, KuCoin, Upbit, Coinone, Bitrue and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

