Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.27.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.18. 4,118,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,091. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $130.57 and a one year high of $239.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

