Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.7% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,683,762,000 after acquiring an additional 240,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,580,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after buying an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 54,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

