Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.7% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,358,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,390 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,131,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.33. The stock had a trading volume of 594,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.