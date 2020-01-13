Loki (LOKI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,846.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Loki has a market cap of $17.64 million and approximately $19,846.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,172.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.01780962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.03259130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00622544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00721779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00066996 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00429548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,213,246 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

