Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a total market cap of $362,562.00 and $105,874.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00166047 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,292,243 coins and its circulating supply is 18,292,231 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

