Lightning Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.85 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00018625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00611065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009881 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 120.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

