Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, approximately 195,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 99,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.34.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.38 million and a PE ratio of 390.00.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.