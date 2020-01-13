Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.92.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Leidos by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Leidos by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

