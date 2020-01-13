Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. 4,905,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

