Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.83. 4,404,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The stock has a market cap of $621.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.27 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.69 and a 200 day moving average of $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

