Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 159.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,645.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $55.93. 84,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,043. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

