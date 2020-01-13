Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,177,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.