LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) vs. PCS Edventures! (NYSE:PCSV) Financial Analysis

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LAIX and PCS Edventures!, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 1 1 0 0 1.50 PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A

LAIX currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.72%. Given LAIX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LAIX is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LAIX and PCS Edventures!’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $92.68 million 2.91 -$70.99 million N/A N/A PCS Edventures! $4.87 million 1.27 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

PCS Edventures! has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LAIX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and PCS Edventures!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98% PCS Edventures! 12.20% -53.29% 39.84%

Volatility and Risk

LAIX has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures! has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

