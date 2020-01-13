LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

SCYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.90.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.16.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 230.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

