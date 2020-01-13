Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.10

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.10 and last traded at $178.77, with a volume of 61069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.28.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,844,000 after purchasing an additional 572,088 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 496.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 464,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,344,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,427,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.