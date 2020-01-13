La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.66. La-Z-Boy also reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $447.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.98%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE LZB traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 336,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,862.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

