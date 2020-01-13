KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Benchmark

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KSHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KushCo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of KushCo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KushCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of KushCo stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. KushCo has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.63.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. KushCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

