KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Benchmark

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
KSHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KushCo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of KushCo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KushCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Shares of KushCo stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. KushCo has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.63.
About KushCo
KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.
