Kuai Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.70 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001790 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01990432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00186340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00124773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.