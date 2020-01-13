Komodo (KMD) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00006232 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, Komodo has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $59.81 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00427164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00081924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00120164 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002402 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,838,659 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, Bitbns, Cryptopia, BarterDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

