Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €6.09 ($7.08) and last traded at €6.09 ($7.08), approximately 206,254 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.97 ($6.94).

KCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.84 ($7.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.98 million and a P/E ratio of -49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.44.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

