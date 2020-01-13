Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 94,141 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 4.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $159,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. 12,535,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,073,306. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

