Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad Sells 4,648,080 Shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57).

LON:NMC traded down GBX 94 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,255.50 ($16.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,652. NMC Health PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,192 ($15.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,072.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,340.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73.

NMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on NMC Health from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,607.75 ($47.46).

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

