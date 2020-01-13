KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $97.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.