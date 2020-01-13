KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,668 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,365,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,341,000 after buying an additional 653,885 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 332,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $38.35. 5,409,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $279.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.