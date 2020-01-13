KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Boosted by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

In related news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,392,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.48. 8,244,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.