Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €630.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €555.00 ($645.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €569.86 ($662.62).

Shares of KER traded up €3.20 ($3.72) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €595.30 ($692.21). The stock had a trading volume of 88,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €565.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €503.49.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

