JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Reduced by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $121.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

