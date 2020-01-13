Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.52. The stock had a trading volume of 966,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.