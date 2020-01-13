Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Controls’ strategic acquisitions and mergers bode well, and provide customers with world-class technologies through strong complementary brands and channels. The strong fiscal 2020 outlook of the company strengthens investors’ confidence. Increasing free cash flow and strengthening balance sheet enables it to engage in share repurchase programs. However, frequent business divestments are resulting in high separation costs for the company, thereby impacting margins. High transportation and logistics costs may impact profits of its Power Solution segment. Moreover, increasing cost of raw materials amid trade war tiff is likely to dent the company’s profit margins. It also faces pricing challenges in Asia-Pacific and unfavorable foreign exchange translation. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,991. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

