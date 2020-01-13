istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 12,800,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 724,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

STAR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 540,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,112. istar has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.68.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.65 million. istar had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 51.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that istar will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of istar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $253,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,263,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,593,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,538 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in istar by 51.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 388,950 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in istar in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in istar by 31.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in istar by 846.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in istar in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. istar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

