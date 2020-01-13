iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Decreased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.22. 453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,686. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.34 and a twelve month high of $191.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8853 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

