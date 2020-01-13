iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF makes up 9.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.68% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $29,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $49.68. 183,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

