iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after buying an additional 1,810,312 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,919 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,260,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

