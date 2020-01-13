Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $77.23, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.29.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.0741 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

