Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $77.23, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.29.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.0741 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CZA)
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
