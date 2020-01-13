Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 126.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1,470.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period.

RWJ stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

