Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.46 and last traded at $65.46, 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RZV)
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.