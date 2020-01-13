Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.46 and last traded at $65.46, 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,176,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 321,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,934 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

