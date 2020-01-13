Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 297 ($3.91), approximately 39,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 76,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.84).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 million and a P/E ratio of 17.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

