Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.20 and last traded at $99.20, 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3448 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dynamic Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 443.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PWC)

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

