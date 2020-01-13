Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.20 and last traded at $99.20, 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.81.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3448 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dynamic Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PWC)
PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.
