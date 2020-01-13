Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.44, 910 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXI)
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
