Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.44, 910 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

